Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: Five Times the Actress Had Her Style Game on Point

Rakul Preet Singh turns a year older today. She started her career as a model and later established herself as a leading actress in Telugu as well as Tamil and Kannada language films. Rakul took her first step in Bollywood in 2014 with the film Yaariyan. She has acted in some of the most commercially successful films in Tollywood.

The actress, who turns 30 today, has won several pageant titles. On the occasion of Rakul’s birthday, let’s look at some of the best fashion moments from her Instagram page:

Denim days: Just how a day is incomplete without a smile, any wardrobe is imperfect without denim. With this denim outfit, Rakul schools one and all how to pull off one. Although the silhouette overall makes this a ‘must-have’ in closet, Rakul’s ‘don’t mess with me’ attitude is just the perfect seal to the deal.

Red is a must: For the love of Red, she says it rightly. Rakul strikes the right balance between bold and beautiful in a hue that has never gone wrong for any woman. The boldness of the cuts in her ensemble is just seamlessly blended with the sheerness in the fabric. Rakul opting for the most delicate hairdo and no accessories is a win-win.

Slay in grey: Rakul’s grey six-yard can make a dull day brighter. She looks stunning in the dazzling drapes complete with all over sequins. Her blouse with the most intricate leaf design is truly a highlight of her look. We love how she goes bold with eyes and minimal with accessories.

Pink is an attitude: Rakul’s style files have ample doses of power dressing. She picks the most feminine colour to go with a bossy silhouette. She accessorises her impressive pantsuit with a striking string of diamonds. You go, girl!

Between black and white: Rakul is a vision in this monochromatic photograph. The lack of colours doesn’t take the charm and sheer delicacy of this frame a notch lower. With the details of her outfit and waves in her tresses, Rakul looks nothing less than an ethereal beauty.

In the near future, Rakul will be seen in Attack alongside John Abraham. She has another untitled venture with Arjun Kapoor and a film where she will co-star with Ajay Devgn.