HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAKUL PREET SINGH: Rakul Preet Singh is a renowned face in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the 2009 Kannada film Gilli. She’s also won awards for her acting chops. The actress, whose last project was Cuttputli, will be starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming medical comedy film Doctor G. Rakul was born and brought up in New Delhi and did her schooling from Army Public School. The actress has also appeared in a number of music videos like Hauli Hauli and Dil Hai Deewana.

On her birthday today, check out the list of some of her latest and upcoming work:

Sardar Ka Grandson

The comedy-drama film features Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress portrayed the character of Radha Kaur Khasan, lead actor’s love interest, in the film.

Runway 34

This was a thriller film directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, and starred Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Cuttputli

Cuttputli is a crime-thriller, which is a remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan. The film had Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

De De Pyaar De

It is a romantic comedy written by Luv Ranjan, where Rakul Preet Singh starred alongside Ajay Devgn as his love interest. The film was a commercial success.

Konda Polam

Konda Polam is a 2021 Telugu language film, which is an action-thriller. It stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film is based on a novel by Sannapureddy Venkatramireddy Sannapureddy.

Doctor G

Doctor G is an upcoming comedy-drama starring Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles. The film is a medical comedy that is set to release on October 14.

Thank God

This movie marks another collab between Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. The fantasy-comedy will release on October 25, and also stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

