Happy Birthday Rakul Preet Singh: Top Films of Actress in Bollywood and Tollywood

Rakul Preet Singh has established a firm footing in the film industry. The actress continues to diverse roles with charisma. She has several remarkable performances and hit films in her kitty. Rakul has proved her acting chops in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The actress is on a tight schedule as she has a number of projects in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up the shoot for ‘Production 41’ in London. In the film, she will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar. Rakul will also be cast alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action thriller Attack. This is not the end, she bagged another big project in the form of MayDay, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

As Rakul turns a year older, let us look at some of her stellar performances in Bollywood and Tollywood:

Aiyaary

After a four-year gap since her debut, Rakul came back to Bollywood to charm her fans with the film Aiyaary, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, and Pooja Chopra. The crime-drama was based on a real-life incident revolving around two strong-minded army officers with contrary yet right views in their own ways. The film performed reasonably at the box office, and the actress was successful in winning the hearts of Hindi filmgoers.

De De Pyar De

The film starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul in lead roles. The story of his comedy-drama revolved around a 50-year-old single father (Ajay) who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman (Rakul). It was a hilarious movie that will for sure leave you in splits. Fans loved the storyline and the chemistry between the actors. Apart from the peppy songs, Rakul’s dance moves stunned the viewers.

Dhruva

Rakul has enjoyed some tremendous blockbuster hits down in Tollywood. Dhruva, helmed by Surender Reddy, is one of them. The movie starred Ram Charan and Rakul in lead roles. Dhruva tells the story of an IPS officer who gets fixated on a network of organised crime. The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb.

Spyder

It was another blockbuster action film for Rakul and she was cast alongside Mahesh Babu. Spyder narrates the story of an intelligence officer who develops a revolutionary phone software. The mind-blowing action sequences in the film were loved by all.

Venkatadri Express

A 2013 romantic drama helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Venkatadri Express featured Rakul and Sudeep Kishan. It was a mega-hit as both fans and critics approved it. The film has a funny yet thrilling premise and from comedy, action, to emotions and drama, it was able to execute every entertaining aspect flawlessly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.