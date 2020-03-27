Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 5 Must Watch Films of the Actor

South star Ram Charan Teja Konidela is all set to blow out candles on his birthday on March 27. The star, who turns 35, made his debut in the 2007 Telugu film, Chirutha and bagged the Filmfare Award (South) for Best Debut for his performance.

His rise to prominence came in his second film, Magadheera in 2009, which became a huge success. Charan, also called Cherry by his close friends and peers in the industry, is also popular for his dancing skills and his maintained physique. Charan is now all set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s bilingual magnum opus, RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

On his birthday, let’s look at some of his best performances in films:

Magadheera (2009)

The then highest-grosser Telugu film had Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. Charan and Kajal’s characters have connections from the previous life which leads in solving the knots of Kajal’s kidnap and her father’s murder.

Naayak (2013)







Charan comes in dual roles in this film. He as Cherry survives an attack after killing his brother-in-law’s murderer. The story picks pace when his lookalike, Siddharth Naayak joins him to plot revenge.

Zanjeer (2013)

Remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1973 Hindi film with the same title, the film was a bilingual release. Charan plays police commissioner, ACP Vijay Khanna. In his pursuit to bust the oil mafias in Mumbai city, he finds himself pitted against some of the nastiest criminals.

Dhruva (2016)

Charan aka Dhruva, IPS officer decides to take down the architect behind a huge rumpus. He comes across several challenges on his way after he is revealed of a strong grid of planned crime.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Chelluboina Chittibabu is a cheerful man essayed by Charan. Things start falling apart after his Dubai-return brother picks up a battle against the feared Head of state, who is known for oppressing the low lives. Not just the film, the performances of Charan and the female lead, Samantha Akkineni was widely praised by audiences.

