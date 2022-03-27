Ram Charan is a popular actor from the Telugu film industry. Being one of the highest-paid actors in the entertainment industry, he’s known to deliver box-office hits every year. He was born in Madras, Tamil Nadu on March 27, 1985. On his 37th birthday today, check out some of his adorable family pictures.

Ram Charan is married to Upasana Kamineni. He shared this picture with his wife on her birthday, writing an adorable caption for her.

Ram Charan is Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s son. The actor followed in his father’s footsteps and entered the film industry. The father-son duo looked dapper in their all-black outfit in this picture.

Ram Charan shares a special bond with his mother. On her birthday, he thanked her for the unconditional love she gives him and also wished her with this adorable post on Instagram.

The ‘RRR’ actor shares a strong bond with his father. Dressed in traditional attire, Ram Charan was seen taking a selfie with his father in this picture.

Giving fans a glimpse of his childhood, Ram Charan shared a Sepia filtered childhood picture of him with his father. He also shared a recent picture with his father in the post, showing it to the world that he shares a great bond with his father even today.

Ram Charan’s first Instagram post was dedicated to his mother. He shared a collage picture of his childhood with his mother along with a recent one. Charan wanted to be an actor since his childhood. However, apart from acting, he also has a keen interest in polo.

