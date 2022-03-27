Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Upcoming and Recent Movies of the Telugu Star

Telugu actor Ram Charan is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in India. Son of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan made his debut in the film Chirutha which was a box-office success. Over time, Charan has established himself as a successful actor and some of his blockbusters include Racha, Naayak and Yevadu amongst others. The actor is turning 37 on March 27 this year. Here are some of his latest Telugu releases to look forward to.

RRR

RRR is a Telugu period action drama film directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Charan, along with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt amongst others. The film is based on Indian revolutionaries who fought for the country’s freedom. Charan is playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, an Indian revolutionary who was a part of the Indian Independence movement. Alia Bhatt is making her debut in Telugu cinema with this film.

Acharya

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is an upcoming Telugu action drama film. It will star Charan along with his father Chiranjeevi. Actresses Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal have also been signed up for the film. Charan will be seen as Siddha in the film based on the life of a Naxalite who turns into a social reformer to fight against the Endowments Department.

RC15

Another upcoming Telugu project of Ram Charan is RC 15, a political drama film. The movie will mark the collaboration of Shankar with Ram Charan. Kiara Advani, Anjali, Jayaran and Srikanth will also be seen in the film. Charan’s character in the film is not yet disclosed by the makers. The makers confirmed that S. J Suryah will be seen in a crucial role in the film.

