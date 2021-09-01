Happy Birthday, Ram Kapoor: Actor's Fairytale Love Story with wife Gautami Kapoor

The Television industry has seen several real-life couples, but only a few have left a mark on the audience with their adorable love stories. Whenever we flip the pages, Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor’s perfect love story makes us believe that one can have a fairytale romance in real life too. The two actors are poles apart when it comes to likes, dislikes but what connects them is the never-ending undaunted love for each other.

Ram and Gautami first met on the sets TV serial Ghar Ek Mandir, which was one of the most renowned shows of that time. In the TV show, Gautami essayed the role of Ram’s sister-in-law, who later becomes his wife. Ram and Gautami’s on-screen chemistry won them applause and the duo had captured the hearts of their audience.

Off-screen, Ram and Gautami had altogether different personalities, while the latter had a reserved aura, Ram was of amorous nature and with a ‘playboy’ image. But as the cliché reads– opposites attract, the two found their way into each other’s hearts and realised that they were made for each other.

Taking their romance to another level, Ram and Gautami tied the knot on February 14, 2003. February 14, which also marks the day of lovers – Valentine’s Day. Not many know that initially, their respective families were not in support of the marriage. But the couple was able to convince their parents.

As Gautami is a Maharashtrian and Ram is a Punjabi, they got married as per Arya Samaj rituals. The wedding took place in Mayfair Rooms in Mumbai, while for their honeymoon, the couple flew to Casa Moi, a small island near Bangkok.

The couple has been together for 18 years now and has two children – a daughter and a son.

