Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: Latest and Upcoming Movies, Web Series of the Versatile Actor

Ram Kapoor became a household name for playing strong characters like Jai Walia in Kasamh Se, Jas Thakral in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Ram Kapoor in Bade Ache Lagte Hain. The actor has also worked in many Bollywood movies like Monsoon Wedding, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Karthik Calling Karthik, and Udaan among others. Having two decades of experience under his belt, Kapoor has made his mark in the industry and has garnered a massive fan following. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his latest movies/shows and web series.

Latest Movies :

The Big Bull (2021)

The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. It is based on Harshad Mehta’s financial scam. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Saurabh Shukla, and Samir Soni among others. Ram Kapoor played the role of Hemant’s lawyer, Ashok Mirchandani, which in reality is based on the person Ram Jethmalani. Thappad (2020)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ram Kapoor among others. The film shows Amrita (Taapsee) taking the decision to divorce her husband after he slapped her once in front of his friends and family. Playing the role of the advocate in the film, Ram Kapoor won the hearts of the audience with his powerful acting.

Latest Web series :

Masaba Masaba (2022)

This semi-fictional, biographical drama is on Netflix and is directed by Sonam Nair and is based on the life of Masaba Gupta featuring her family, her love life, and her career as a fashion designer. The series stars Masaba Gupta herself, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The second instalment of the series stars Ram Kapoor who plays Neena Gupta’s former co-star and fame, Shekhar Mirza. A Suitable Boy (2020)

This mini-series directed by Mira Nair and is based on Vikram Seth’s book of the same name. The series has quite an exciting ensemble of stars like Tanya Maniktala, Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor, among others. The series is set in the post-independent times of India and is about a daughter, whose mother is looking for a ‘suitable boy’ for her to marry, while the daughter is in a dilemma of fulfilling family duties and choosing between suitors.

