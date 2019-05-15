Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Ram Pothineni: Do You Know These Lesser-known Facts About this Tollywood Actor?

The Tollywood actor, Ram Pothineni, rose to fame through his appearances in Telugu films like Jagadam and Ready.

Trending Desk

May 15, 2019
Telugu actor Ram Pothineni, who will be next seen in iSmart Shankar, turns 31 today. A nephew of the film producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Ram Pothineni was born in Hyderabad. The Tollywood actor, rose to fame through his appearances in Telugu films like Jagadam and Ready. He has also starred in 2009's Maska, which is said to have one of the biggest openings in history.

On Ram Pothineni’s 31st birthday, here are some lesser known facts about the Tolly star:

1. Ram Pothineni won the Best Actor award at the Europe Film Festival, Switzerland in the year 2002. He got this award for Tamil short film named Adayaalam (Identity), where he played the character of Naren, an 18-year-old drug addict. Ram was only 11 years at that time.

2. Ram Pothineni has also won a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his work as Devdas in the film Devadasu in the year 2006.

3. While he was born in Hyderabad, Ram Pothineni grew up in Chennai and made his acting debut in 2006.

4. Ram Pothineni is one of the very few Tollywood actors who know Nunchaku. For an action scene in Devadasu, he learnt Nunchaku at the age of 16 years. He has also used nunchaku for some scenes in Ganesh and Pandaga Chesko

5. Ram Pothineni shares an unending love for gadgets. He has used almost 100 mobile phones until now.

6. Ram Pothineni has known for his contribution to social causes. He has donated money to the Pratyusha Organisation many times. Ram has also participated actively in the Swachch Bharat campaign.

7. Ram Pothineni is a pet lover. He has a pet named Sunny who died a few years ago. He now has Bart, whom he loves equally.

Meanwhile, Pothineni upcoming film iSmart Shankar marks his maiden collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. Celebrating the actor's birthday the teaser of the film was released today (May 15).

