Happy Birthday Rambha: 5 Memorable Songs of the Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAMBHA: Born Vijayalakshmi Yeedi, Rambha emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in the 90’s, both in North and South India. She appeared in many films across different regional languages throughout her career. One of the dream heroines in the Telugu and Tamil film industries, Rambha appeared alongside a few of India’s top leading superstars including Rajinikanth, Ajithkumar, Vijay, Prashanth, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Chiranjeevi.

ALSO READ: Where Is Bollywood Actress Rambha Now? Read About Her Journey To Fame

In addition to her charming personality, fans could not get enough of her dance moves. Today, on the occasion of Rambha’s birthday, let’s look at some of the popular songs that made Rambha a national star.

Suno Miya Suno Miya (Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta)

This song from the 2001 film continues to be a fan favourite. Filmed on Govinda, Rambha, and Sushmita Sen, this track has a fun and playful element to it. It brings about the craziness of each character in the song. Udit Narayan, Sadhana Sargam, Poornima lent their voices to this dance number.

Chori Chori Aankh (Beti No.1)

Govinda and Rambha gave us some really memorable hits of the era. This 1999 comedy film once again highlighted the chemistry between the two stars. Anuradha Paudwal and Javed Ali crooned this upbeat dance track. Rambha was one of the few actresses who would effortlessly match up to the energy of Govinda, who is one of India’s top dancing actors.

Hai Udd Gayi (Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahi Bolta)

Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Sriram sang the song picturised on Govinda and Rambha. Again the two actors danced and entertained their fans. Rambha looks stunning in the song and Govinda is evidently smitten by her beauty.

Mathekki Thooge (Bavagaru Bagunnara)

The 1998 film starred Rambha and Chiranjeevi in lead roles. The music for this film was a huge hit and all songs were chartbusters. The duo look great together and impressively match steps. One of the most steamy songs of Rambha’s career was this one. She was a vision to behold throughout the song.

Ek Taraf Hai Gharwali Ek Taraf Baharwali (Gharwali Baharwali)

Rambha, Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon weaved a memorable laughing riot in the 1998 film. Udit Narayan and Anuradha Sriram sang this playful number. The track Ek Taraf Hai Gharwali Ek Taraf Baharwali was an instant chartbuster for its dance choreography and fun lyrics. This one continues to be a huge hit among the masses.