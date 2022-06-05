Happy Birthday Rambha: Remember Salman Khan's Judwaa Actress? Here's a Look at Her Hindi Movies

Despite ruling both the South Indian and Hindi film industry during the 90s, actress Rambha has been away from the limelight for quite some time, and now she is leading a life in almost oblivion. The multilingual actress has exhibited her acting prowess by being part of several regional film industries including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Bhojpuri.

Not only this, but she has also shared the screen space with many legendary actors and megastars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ajith Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, and Suniel Shetty among others.

Born Vijayalakshmi Yeedi in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada, Rambha etched her presence on-screen with her killer dance moves, and impeccable expressions. As the actress is celebrating her birthday today, let’s take a glance at her most memorable work in the industry.

Judwaa

This 1997 romantic comedy film was loved by the audience to such an extent that Director David Dhawan went on to make the sequel in 2017 starring his son and actor Varun Dhawan. Despite Judwaa not performing well at the box office, the film garnered innumerable praise due to the impeccable performance of its cast. The film featured Rambha, Salman Khan, and Karisma Kapoor in the titular role. Gharwali Baharwali

Released on June 12, 1998, Gharwali Baharwali showed Rambha sharing Screen space with Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Satish Shah, and Javed Khan Amrohi in the prominent role. Helmed by David Dhawan, the comedy-drama marked its presence amidst the audience through its quirky music. Bandhan

In this 1998 romantic drama film, Rambha shared the screen space with Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff. And the actress played a character of a village girl named Jyoti. K. Muralimohana Rao and Rajesh Malik’s directorial is a Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Pandithurai. Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta

By this far you must make one thing clear during the late 90s and early 20s, Rambha was one of the favourite actresses of filmmaker David Dhawan, or why else she would be cast in his directorials back to back every year. In 2001, David Dhawan gave one of his super hit comedy films Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta. Apart from Rambha, the film featured Govinda and Sushmita Sen.

