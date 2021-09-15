Happy Birthday, Ramya Krishnan: 5 Career-defining Performances of the Baahubali Actress

From 1984, when Ramya Krishnan made her debut, she has managed to stay relevant and be a trendsetter of sorts. One of the most popular actresses in the country, Ramya has collaborated with many top stars in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language films. Spanning a career of more than three decades, the talented actress has delivered several great performances and continues making eclectic choices.

With a confident screen presence as her calling card, interestingly Ramya’s distinctive voice was not regarded as good enough by filmmakers when she started. Her career, peppered with several memorable roles, witnessed its peaks and plateaus, however, Ramya bounced back every time with a new look or character.

On her birthday, let’s recap some of her most iconic performances seen on screen:

Padaiyappa (1999)

It’s hard to come by an artist that delivers an antagonist performance so impactful that it is etched in the memory for years. Ramya Krishnan’s negative role in Padaiyappa can be considered as one of the greatest villains played in the last few decades.

Rajinikanth faced Ramya’s minacious Neelambari, who could be controlled by none. The jaw-dropping performance earned the actress a Filmfare and Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress. She used her dancing prowess to good use in the film and created a stunning optical with her power packed acting skills.

Panchathantiram (2002)

Remember Ramya’s Maggie and her irreverent laughter? Much like her real-life personality, the character was jovial and unique. Maggie aka Maragathavalli is a call girl who is hired by Ram to get over his wife. She perceives him to be a womanizer and what follows next upturns Ram’s life.

Maggie ends up dead resulting in Ram getting entangled in a murder mystery with his four friends. The actress lends a glamorous yet deadly villain quotient to the character.

Baahubali: The Beginning and Conclusion (2015 and 2017)

Ramya as the majestic and fierce queen Rajmatha Sivagami Devi in the S. S. Rajamouli epic franchise will be remembered for many years to come. After several notable roles, Ramya received global recognition for her portrayal as the queen and a doting mother. Ramya’s magnificent acting left the audience at a loss of words and gained fandom all over the world.

Super Deluxe (2019)

Ramya shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in this highly acclaimed drama. Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin and Gayathrie also featured in supporting roles. Ramya, who plays a porn star in the Tamil film, admitted that it was one of the most challenging roles of her career.

A former actress who failed to make it big, tried her hands at soft porn in order to survive. Hands down to each member of the cast for delivering top notch performances in the film. Ramya, in a welcome departure from her previous roles, casted a spell in Leela who was very hard to judge.

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009)

Ramya, as Rajya Lakshmi, was a caring and admired mother. Ramya displayed her motherly charm in a pleasant and simple manner onscreen and did a beautiful job. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor- Telugu for her performance.

