Happy Birthday Ramya Krishnan: A Look at Her Baahubali’s Sivagami and Other Powerful Performances

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAMYA KRISHNAN: Veteran actress Ramya Krishnan rang in her 52nd birthday today. Ramya is regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the South film industry. The seasoned performer has shared the screen with some of the biggest actors in the industry, including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, and many others. She is widely popular for her performance in films like Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) and Super Deluxe (2019), among many others.

On the occasion of Ramya Krishnan’s 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of her iconic performances in award-winning movies:

Super Deluxe (Tamil, 2019)

In this critically acclaimed film, Ramya shared the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. In one of her past interviews, Ramya, who portrayed the role of a porn star in Super Deluxe, shared that it was among her most difficult performances to date. Alongside her, the Tamil film also starred Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Mysskin and Gayathrie. In the film, she essayed the character of a former actress who turns to soft porn to make ends meet after struggling to establish a name in the film industry. The Baahubali film franchise (Telugu, 2015 and 2017)

She played Sivagami, the Rajmata of Mahishmati, in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali film franchise. Both instalments of the film became massive box office hits and garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike. Ramya bowled fans over with her portrayal of a strong-headed Sivagami in this pan-India film starring Prabhas in the titular role. Kochem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (Telugu, 2009)

In this vivacious romantic comedy, Ramya Krishnan gave a stellar performance, which won the hearts of film critics. The plot of the film focused on what occurs when the central character tries to reconcile his parents’ disputes in order to settle down with his love interest. In the movie, Ramya starred alongside Prakash Raj. For her role in this Telugu film, she took home the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress. Kochem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam boasted of Siddharth and Tamannaah played the lead roles. Padayappa (Tamil, 1999)

Ramya Krishnan played the role of Nilambari, who is deemed as one of the most popular antagonists in Tamil cinema, in the cult classic Padayappa. She shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in this 1999 film. Her dramatic sequences with Rajinikanth became the highlight of Padayappa, making it a blockbuster hit at the box office. Ammoru (Telugu, 1995)

Ramya Krishnan’s performance in the mythological epic Ammoru was much appreciated. It was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna.

