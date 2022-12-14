Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Baahubali Fame Actor

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 38th birthday today. The actor, who predominantly works in Telugu films, has played several memorable characters in Tamil and Hindi films as well. He is renowned for being one of the few who have managed to gain pan-Indian appeal by playing different shades of character on screen.

He started his acting career with the 2010 release, Telugu film Leader, for which he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. A year later, Rana was seen in his first Hindi film Dum Maaro Dum alongside Bipasha Basu and Abhishek Bachchan. The actor is best known for his portrayal of Bhallaladeva, a recurring and main antagonist of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

On his birthday today, we have made a list of his latest and upcoming films:

Latest Film

Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam is a Telugu period drama film that is written and directed by Venu Udugula. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati as leads. The movie narrates the tale of Vennala (Pallavi), a young woman who is pursuing her love with Ravi Shakar (Daggubati), a Naxal leader, in the Telangana region in the 1990s during the Naxalite movement. The film was released theatrically on June 17 this year. It also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles. Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is a Telugu action thriller film directed by Saagar K Chandra from a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. The movie is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as the key characters. The film was on February 25. 1945

1945 is a Tamil and Telugu drama film directed by Sathyasiva and produced by S. N. Rajarajan of K Production. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The Telugu version of the film was released theatrically on January 7 while the Tamil version of the film was released via a Malaysian steaming platform Astro Vaanavil on July 4.

Upcoming

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is an upcoming action drama series on Netflix that is created and directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. The project is produced by Sunder Aaron under the banner Locomotive Global Inc. The series is an official adaptation of the 2013 American crime series Ray Donovan. It stars Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Sushant Singh, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla in lead roles.

