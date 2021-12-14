Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Top Movies of the Baahubali Fame Actor in Different Languages

Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Popular Telugu movie actor Rana Daggubati made his debut in the film industry with Leader. He has also appeared in Hindi and Tamil language films simultaneously. Rana made his debut in Hindi films with Dum Maaro Dum and received positive reviews for his role. He’s known as one of the few actors who have been able to achieve pan-Indian appeal for having taken up a variety of roles, from lead roles to supporting characters, in different languages.

Baahubali franchise

Daggubati is best known for his roles in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Bhalladeva is a recurring antagonist of the Baahubali franchise, and also the main villain of the series. He described this film as ‘career-defining’.

Ghazi

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, Dagubatti also starred in the film Ghazi, which gained himmomentum. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages. The film won a National Award for the Best Feature Film in 2018.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Rana’s Nene Raju Nene Mantri is another filmyou must add to your watch list. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep, and Ashutosh Rana along with Rana, the film received positive reviews and was also a successful box office hit.

Leader

Leader was one of Rana’s highest grosser and also his debut film. He played the character of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. It was also considered a hit at the BO. The political drama film was directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

Rana gained prominence with the Telugu film Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum which was released in 2012. Directed by Krish, the film received universal acclaim for combining the art form of Surabhi and an action flick based on illegal mining. The film got high critical acclaim and was declared a hit at the BO.

