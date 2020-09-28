Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 5 Special Moments of the Actor With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today. He is one of the most versatile actors of his generation. Born to actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, Ranbir made his acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Although it bombed at the box office, Ranbir managed to secure ground by making a comeback with the coming of age drama Wake Up Sid.

Despite a series of commercial failures, his nuanced performances have always struck the right chord with the audience. In addition to several accolades, Ranbir is the recipient of six Filmfare Awards. His most notable works are Raajneeti, Rockstar, Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Sanju. Apart from his successful stints on the silver screen, Ranbir is always in the news for his personal life. Currently, he is dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two were reportedly preparing to tie the knot this year but due to the pandemic, the plans had to change. On the occasion of Ranbir’s birthday, here’s looking at some of his special moments with Alia.

This picture of the duo was the earliest and oblique admission of Ranbir and Alia’s romance. They were clicked by paparazzi on the occasion of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Ranbir and Alia walked into the venue arm in arm all smiles and became the apple of fans' eyes.

Two of the most competent and sought after actors in the country, Ranbir and Alia bagged awards on the big night. Ranbir took home the Best Actor Filmfare Award for Sanju while Alia won the Best Actress for Raazi.

Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in their upcoming film, Brahmastra. In the first of the fantasy adventure franchise, Ranbir will essay a character named Shiva and Alia will be seen as Isha. The film is directed by the duo’s mutual friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir and Alia made their fans go weak in the knees as they slow danced at the Zee Cine Awards in 2019. Ranbir won the Best Actor - Male for Sanju and Alia got the Best Actor - Female (Viewers' Choice) Award during the ceremony.

The two were caught on camera in a candid moment. Flashing a heartwarming smile, Ranbir complements Alia’s cute pout.

Happy Birthday, Ranbir Kapoor!