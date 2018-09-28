English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt Celebrates Her 'Sunshine' with Family; See Pics
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 36th birthday with Alia Bhatt and family.
(Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have taken the internet by storm, ever since they started working together for Ayan Mukerji's Bramhastra. Both love to take pictures of each other and never shy away from sharing them on social media.
On Ranbir's 36th birthday, the Raazi actress took to Instagram to wish her 'sunshine' a very happy birthday. Alia shared a picture of her rumoured boyfriend, who is all smiles, enjoying the warm sun by a window. Captioning the picture she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sunshine".
Also, Neetu Kapoor posted some pictures from the celebration. Ranbir's mom is seen happily posing with the couple and Alia's mom, Soni Razdan.
Is the Bhatts and Kapoors bonding together a sign of wedding bells? Ranbir had earlier reacted to the rumours of their wedding in an interview with India Today. The actor had said, "I am very scared of one thing these days and it's called 'sutron', which means sources. This 'according to the sources' has become a villain in my life. So, I want to stay away from it (the Alia-Ranbir wedding speculation) as much as possible. I don't want to come anywhere close to it."
On Wednesday, Ranbir had a pre-birthday celebration with close friends at his residence. Accompanying him were Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.
Alia and Ranbir-starrer Bramhastra will release on 15th August 2019. The film also has Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.
