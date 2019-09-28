Barfi to Sanju: 5 Highest-Grossing Films of Ranbir Kapoor

One of the youngest members of the Kapoor clan, Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the successful actors in Bollywood. The B-town’s heartthrob, who will turn 37 on September 28, 2019, is son to veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh.

In a span of over 10 years in Bollywood, the young Kapoor has delivered 17 films in a leading role. With a mix of hits and failures, the actor, who started his journey with Saawariya, has last delivered a super hit movie Sanju.

On his 36th birthday, here is a list of some of the highest-grossing movies of the actor:

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani:

A 2013 movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was one of the biggest movies that Ranbir delivered in his career. The movie stars him as a passionate photographer and travel blogger. The movie was directed by Ayan Mukherjee.

2. Barfi:

This critically-acclaimed movie was directed by Anurag Basu. The movie also starred Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’cruz. The movie ran successfully in theaters, earning high profits.

3. Rockstar:

Starring in the role of an aspiring musician, who earns fame eventually,

Rockstar was another hit by Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali, while A R Rahman gave music for the voice of Mohit Chouhan.

4. Bachna Ae Haseeno:

One of the films from the initial years of Ranbir Kapoor’s acting career, Bachna Ae Haseeno showed him in the role of a Casanova. The actor dates and fools around with girls, until he falls in love and gets rejected. The movie was directed

by Siddharth Anand.

5. Sanju:

Based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir’s latest outing Sanju, is another hit. The movie was appreciated for the excellence with which he played the character. The movie also saw Vicky Kaushal in a supporting role.

