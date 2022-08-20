Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Five Career-best Performances of the Versatile Actor

Actor Randeep Hooda began his Bollywood journey by playing small roles on the silver screen. After years of struggle, his supporting roles in movies including Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai brought critical acclamation to his way. In his career span of 2 decades, Hooda’s graph has taken several leaps from being surrounded by a spate of flops to becoming one of the most bankable stars in the country. Today, Randeep Hooda is celebrating his 45th birthday. On this special occasion, let’s look back at some of his top performances in the showbiz world.

Sarbjit Singh Atwal in Sarbjit

Starring Randeep Hooda, Aishwarya Rai, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles, Sarbjit is a biographical drama directed by Omung Kumar. The movie is based on the life of an Indian man who accidentally crosses the border of India in a drunk state and reaches Pakistan. He stays imprisoned for about 22 years after being falsely accused of spying and terrorism. While the Supreme Court of Pakistan sentences him to death, Sarbjit’s sister leaves no stone unturned to retrieve his brother to India. Mahabir in Highway

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Highway is a road drama that explores the subject of Stockholm syndrome. The film narrates the story of a young bride-to-be Veera (Played by Alia Bhatt), who is abundant by a local thug Mahabir (Played by Randeep Hooda) just a day ahead of her wedding. After being kidnapped, Veera discovers what real freedom means owing to the twisted ways of Mahabir and falls in love with him. Hooda has won the Best Actor Producers Guild Film Award for his role in Highway. Raja Ravi Varma in Rang Rasiya

Based on the life of the popular 19-century Indian painter, Raja Ravi Varma, the erotic drama Rang Rasiya was helmed by Ketan Mehta. The plot outlines how the painter trains under the king of Kerala before moving to Bombay which is reigned by Britishers. There he meets his love interest Sugandha (Played by Nandana Sen) who dislikes his art but later turns into his creative muse. Randeep Hooda got nominated in Filmfare’s Best Actor category for his stint in the film. Charles Sobhraj in Main aur Charles

This fictitious thriller directed by Prawaal Raman is inspired by true events that took place in the life of the Indian cop, Amod Kanth. He handled the high-profile case of the Indian Origin French serial killer Charles Sobhrah who became popular by the name bikini Killer. Randeep Hooda who played the role of the serial killer earned the Stardust Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role category. Special Force Officer in Extraction

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction marked Randeep Hooda’s maiden international debut alongside Thor fame Chris Hemsworth. The story of the film showcases the life of an Australian mercenary who is sent to save an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka, Bangladesh. However, things go haywire when he learns he was double-crossed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here