Happy Birthday Randeep Hooda: Highway to Sarbjit, A Look at Some of His Best Movies

Actor Randeep Hooda celebrates his birthday on August 20. He made his Bollywood debut with Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding in the year 2001. Ever since, he has acted in a number of movies including One Upon A Time In Mumbai, Saheb, Biwi anr Gangster, Jannat 2, Jism 2, Highway, Rang Rasiya and Sarbjit.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his movies which one should miss:

Highway: In 2014, Hooda collaborated with Imtiaz Ali for the movie Highway, based on the theme of child sexual abuse. The actor played the role of a kidnapper in the movie.

Love Aaj Kal 2: Hooda again joined the hands with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for the movie Love Aaj Kal 2, where he played the grown-up version of Raghu, who had his love story in 1990s.

Rang Rasiya: The film based on the life of Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma. Hood portrayed the character of the painter, while Nandana Sen played her love interest.

Saheb, Biwi aur Gangster: In Tigmanshu Dhulia’s 2011 movie, Hooda played the key role alongside Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill. He played the role of Babloo, an ambitious young man, who falls in love with a married woman.

Sarbjit: In the 2016 biographical drama film Randeep Hooda portrays the title role Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 and who consequently spent 22 years in prison for alleged terrorism and spying. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film also features Aishwarya Rai.