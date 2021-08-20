Happy Birthday, Randeep Hooda: Top 5 Performances That Prove He's One of the Finest Actors

Randeep Hooda, one of the industry’s best performers, has never failed to wow us with his powerful performance and commanding screen presence. Hooda has established through his flicks that he is a fantastic performer and is here to stay, with superb looks and a zeal to take on any challenge that comes his way. Hooda has just progressed as an actor. From his first film Monsoon Wedding to Sarbjit, we’ve compiled a list of his finest performances thus far.

Highway - Mahabir

There’d have been no Veera or her metamorphosis if there had not been a Mahabir as the antagonist. Hooda portrays an abductor in the film who kidnaps Alia Bhatt one day before her wedding in his own charismatic style. The characters Mahabir Bhati and Veera Tripathi are played by Hooda and Alia, respectively. Mahabir falls for Veera in the process and life takes unexpected twists. Hooda pulls off his portrayal despite its numerous flaws. And by the end, Mahabir’s vulnerability and humanitarian side have won you over and will haunt you in his absence.

Sarabjit - Sarabjit

This has to be one of the most enraging instances on the list. For openers, Hooda played the eponymous character in this film, Sarbjit, who was apprehended by Pakistani rangers and accused of being an Indian spy. From 1991 until his death in 2013, he was imprisoned for 22 years. Hooda went through a great physical and emotional transformation to get into the character’s skin (he dropped 18kgs in 28 days).

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster - Lalit/Babloo

Hooda’s depiction of the quirky character Lalit/Babloo in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster was a watershed moment in his career. In Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial, Hooda played a gangster. He is Mahie Gill’s secret boyfriend in the movie. The plot revolves around a love triangle involving Rani Madhavi Devi, her husband Raja Aditya Pratap Singh, and a young guy named Lalit/Babloo. Aditya Pratap hires Babloo, who happens to be a contract killer.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai - ACP Agnel Wilson

Ajay Devgn may have captivated the audience throughout the film, but it was difficult to tear your gaze away from Hooda. The actor played the part of a committed police officer. The film begins with Hooda’s character, ACP Agnel Wilson, breaking into a flashback narrative with the film being recounted from his perspective. Many people took notice of Hooda following his performance in this film, and he established a fandom that eagerly awaited more of him.

Rang Rasiya - Raja Ravi Varma

In Rang Rasiya, Hooda delivered a stunning performance. He has established himself as one of the most talented performers. Hooda’s portrayal of 19th-century painter Raja Ravi Varma was one of the greatest of his career. He played the character in two stages, first as a 60-year-old and then as a 20-year-old – both over the course of ten days. Hooda even took courses and attempted to master the fundamentals of painting to prepare for his part.

