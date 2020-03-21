Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Mardaani 2, Here are 5 Movies to Watch on Her Special Day

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is celebrating her birthday on March 21. The diva is one of the most highest-paid Hindi film actresses and a winner of several awards and recognitions. She belongs to a family of artists, with Tanuja Mukerji being her aunt, and Kajol and Ayan Mukerji her cousins.

The actress loves to celebrate her special day with her family and closed ones, especially husband Aditya Chopra and daughter Adira. While the actress has no party plans for the day due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, here’s how you can make her day special by watching these five movies:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai







For any 90’s kid, Rani Mukherji were the national crush. While Kajol earned herself a tomboyish image for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani played the mature and sensible Indian girl, who is rich but yet grounded to Earth. She was the epitome of simplicity and love in this movie.

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham

The sister duo, along with Shah Rukh Khan, reappeared in a love triangle once again for this movie. However, this time it was Kajol who gets married to SRK. Rani played a short yet significant role in the movie, being a true friend.

No One Killed Jessica

The actress, often screened in romantic roles, played a journalist in the movie No One Killed Jessica. She was portrayed as one of the most powerful journalists of India, who held a sting operation to reveal crucial information from eyewitnesses in the Jessica Lal murder case.

Mardaani 2







The actress recently made her re-entry into Bollywood with cop drama Mardaani 2. Rani plays the role of a police officer, who stands true to her ground and captures the criminal despite being served with transfer orders. She uses not just her power but also her brain to catch the criminal.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge







The love-triangle drama between childhood friends was the theme of this story, where Rani writes a letter to a guy, who thinks them to be written by another girl. While he falls for Kareena, Rani develops feelings for him yet hides it. Eventually, true love wins.

