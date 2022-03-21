Happy Birthday Rani Mukherjee: Watch Top 5 Songs of the Timeless Diva

One of the most successful actresses of our time, Rani Mukherjee’s career in cinema began in the mid-90s. She quickly began to shine in Bollywood with films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and solidified her status as one of the most reliable leading women in Bollywood with hits like Hum Tum, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli.

She received praise for her performance in films like Black, Paheli, in the mid-2000s and solidified her commitment to more serious and edgy films such as No One Killed Jessica, Talaash, and Mardani. Several of her hit films have been popular because of their soundtrack. On her birthday, we take a look at five such songs from her films.

Aati Kya Khandala (1998)

Ghulam was one of the most successful films from the ‘90s and its success, in part, is attributed to this song, which achieved cult status soon after the track got released. The peppy song is famous not only for its catchy tunes and iconic lyrics, written by Nitin Raikar but also for the fact that actor Aamir Khan did his own playback, with Alka Yagnik singing for Rani Mukherjee. The music was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Chupke Se (2002)

One of the most memorable romantic songs from the Shaad Ali directed film, Saathiya, is this track performed by Sadhana Sargam, Murtuza Khan, and Qadir Khan. The lyrics were penned by Gulzar while the music was composed by A.R. Rahman.

Hum Tum (2004)

This romantic track from Kunal Kohli’s successful romantic comedy of the same name has endured as one of the most popular romantic Bollywood songs from the early 2000s. The song written by lyricist Prasoon Joshi and composed by Jatin-Lalit, was performed by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo.

Haan Maine Chukar Dekha Hai (2005)

This is the only track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Black which has lyrics in it. The rest of the tracks are all instrumentals. The song is about Rani Mukherjee’s deaf and blind character and the value of her sensory experiences. The song was performed by Gayatri Iyer and lyrics were written by Prasoon Joshi. The music is by Monty Sharma.

Dheere Jalna (2005)

Singer Shreya Ghoshal bagged a National Film Award for this song from Amol Palekar’s critically acclaimed film, Paheli.

The M.M. Kreem composed song was performed by both Sonu Nigam and Ghoshal, with lyrics from Gulzar.

