Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 10 Interesting Facts About '83 Actor

Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh, The Gully Boy of Bollywood, who has turned 37 this year. He has spent more than a decade in the cine industry and has emerged as one of the most promising talents in recent times. Apart from his acting, he is also loved for his amazing fashion sense. So, today on his birthday, we are going to share with you 10 interesting facts related to him.

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh used to be overweight in his childhood days. He started focusing on fitness at the age of 16. And now he is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. According to him, the right diet, proper sleep, and hard work are the fitness mantra.

In an interview, Ranveer said that to the kind of role he plays in the films, he plans his diet accordingly. If Ranveer is to be believed, then his body is of the endomorph type. Due to this, his weight increases very fast and it is very difficult for him to lose weight.

The actor chose to drop his real surname Bhavnani, as he thought Ranveer Singh sounds short and catchy, unlike his original surname. In an interview, Ranveer said he finds his surname too long so he changed it.

Two Bollywood icons Ranveer and Sonam Kapoor are related. Ranveer is the second cousin of Sonam on the maternal side of her family. Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor and Ranveer’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani are cousins.

Singh after graduating from college worked as a copywriter in advertising agencies like O and M and J. Walter Thompson before deciding to pursue his career in Bollywood.

Ranveer rejected two offers before he made his Bollywood debut in Band Baaja Baaraat. After being selected for the movie, he spent some time on the Delhi University Campus under the name Bitoo Sharma to understand the essence of a true Delhi boy. One day, a teacher caught him recording the session and he ran out of the classroom.

Ranveer is aware of his personal hygiene. He always carries products like hand sanitizers, mouth fresheners, deodorant, chewing gum, and perfume with him.

Once Ranveer Singh shared that, when he was in his teens, his favorite actresses used to be Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, and Raveena Tandon.

Ranveer Singh is a huge fan of Govinda and he had once said that his ringtone is Pak Chik Pak Chik Raja Babu and Govinda’s Raja Babu is his spirit character.

It was reported earlier that Ranveer Singh was dating Ahana Deol before he made his Bollywood debut.

