Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times The Actor Gave Us Perfect Husband Tips

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 33rd birthday on July 6 and the actor couldn’t have a better birthday celebration than this year, when he is enjoying the World Cup matches while preparing for his upcoming movie ’83. Married to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Ranveer is the most versatile actor in the film industry today, perfecting every role like a pro. However, not just in professional life, but even in personal life, Ranveer is a doting husband and his comments on his wifey’s pictures prove the same.

On the Padmaavat actor’s 33rd birthday, here are a few instances where he stole the internet with his comments on Deepika’s pictures:

When the dimple queen stole his heart

Recently, Deepika shared a series of pictures from her recent photo shoot where she wore a shiny silver pant along with a white T-shirt. Letting her hair loose open, Deepika shared the picture, writing, “there’s no such thing as too much bling!” However, it was Ranveer’s comment on the photo that earned more likes. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote, “Taught her well! Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu.” He didn’t just stop there. In one picture from the same shoot, he wrote in Sindhi, “Hee Patloon Dado Suttho Aaeh,” while in another he wrote, “Dil le gaye Dimples tere.”

When he wanted to eat the greens

Recently, Deepika wore a baggy dress at the Grazia event. The actress shared the picture writing, “A tad bit too late for world environment day!” The perfect husband couldn’t resist the hot look of his wife and commented, “I’ve been told to eat my greens.”

When he was happy to have Deepika back as his co-star

Deepika and Ranveer have romanced each other in a number of movies, including Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. However, the characters played by the actors often die in their movies. When Deepika joined the cast of ’83 and shared the picture, writing, “and on to the next...Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour...! #RomiDev #Day1 @83thefilm @ranveersingh,” the hubby has a witty comeback, replying, “and this time we don’t die in the end! Yay!”

When her lobes made their love better

Dressed in a yellow saree, complemented with beautiful lobes, Deepika wrote, “keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows...” While others wanted to get an inspiration from the actress’ quote, Ranveer had his eyes on Deepika’s lobe. He commented, “Nice Lobes.”

When the wifey killed him with her looks

Deepika’s Cannes 2019 looks have been killer for all of us. However, it was husband Ranveer Singh who fell for it the most. In the second day pictures, shared by Deepika, the Ram-Leela actor wrote, “Bawsw, killing it haaan.”

Follow @News18Movies for more