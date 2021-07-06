Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: A look at His 6 Upcoming Films

Ranveer Singh has turned a year older on Tuesday. The actor will soon be making his TV debut as a host with The Big Picture. Meanwhile, fans can’t wait to watch him on the big screen as well as he has a line up of some very interesting projects, which are all in different genres. We take a look.

’83

Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in cricket based sports drama ’83. There is tremendous anticipation around the period film which will recreate the 1983 World Cup win for India.

Sooryavanshi

Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in Sooryavanshi. Although Akshay Kumar plays lead role in the film, Ranveer’s glimpse has been given in the trailer and fans can’t wait for his comic police officer to make a return.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

This film will see Ranveer in an out-and-out action avatar. He is said to be playing a Gujarati man, something he hasn’t done before. For his look in the film, Ranveer also shed some weight to look the part. The film is delayed amid the coronavirus.

Cirkus

Adapted from Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus will see Ranveer reuniting with blockbuster director Rohit Shetty. This film will see him in a double role.

Anniyan Hindi remake

Visionary filmmaker S Shankar has roped in Ranveer for the title role in his Hindi remake of blockbuster hit Anniyan. The movie announcement has stoked major fan frenzy.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar’s directorial return is with hit Gully Boy pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. As per reports, the movie is titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The official movie announcement will follow later in the day.

