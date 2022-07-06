Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Actor's 5 Outstanding Movies With Wife Deepika Padukone

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RANVEER SINGH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are undoubtedly one of the best couples in the Hindi film industry. They are the epitome of love, compassion, friendship, and everything a couple needs to be. While Ranveer is known for high energy levels and fizzy enthusiasm, Deepika has won hearts with her elegance.

Needless to say, they make the perfect couple and balance each other. The couple has always been vocal about their love and be it on-screen or off-screen, they have ruled the hearts of all by their amazing chemistry. As Ranveer celebrates his birthday today, let’s take a look at the outstanding movies where he shared the screen space with his wife.

Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela is the first film that brought the couple together on screen. It is said that they fell in love and started dating while shooting for the film. The tragic love story portrays the love-hate relationship of Ranveer and Deepika and was one of the major hits of that time. The film was directed and written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and was jointly produced by Bhansali Productions and Eros International.

Finding Fanny (2014)

Finding Fanny is a story of five friends out on a road trip in search of Fanny. The road comedy was directed and written by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The star cast of the film included Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Ranveer also made a cameo as the husband of Deepika’s character in the film.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known to create magic on the screen. He brought back the loved couple on-screen with the period drama Bajirao Mastani. Deepika, who played the role of Mastani, the second wife of Peshwa Bajirao (Ranveer), impressed moviegoers with her elegance, beauty and acting. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra in a pivotal role.

Padmaavat (2018)

While in every film, Ranveer and Deepika appeared as a loving couple, Padmaavat made them stand on opposite ends. Ranveer played the role of the antagonist Alauddin Khalji whereas Deepika essayed the role of Queen Padmavati. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the big-budget film left us all spellbound with the power-packed acting and the gripping storyline.

83 (2021)

83 is based on the real-life story of Cricketer Kapil Dev who made it possible for India to win the 1983 world cup. The film is a roller coaster of emotions. In the Kabir Khan directorial, Ranveer played the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika was seen as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.