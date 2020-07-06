Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana Send Wishes for Gully Boy Star

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 35th birthday today. Since the clock struck 12, fans have been showering social media with birthday wishes for the Simmba actor.

Katrina Kaif shared an image from one of Ranveer's photoshoots on her Instagram story. She penned the sweetest note that reads, "Happy happy happy @ranveersingh never stop spreading your joy .... It makes the world better."

Ranveer's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor had the perfect greeting for his fellow actor. On Twitter, he posted a few fun images and wrote, "Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! 🐅 @RanveerOfficial To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!?"

Sonakshi Sinha pulled out a selfie from her archives and shared it on her Instagram stories. She wished her Lootera co-star a “Happy Birthday”.

Ayushmann Khurana shared a delightful image from the archived albums. The two contemporaries are seen flashing smiles during an old photoshoot they did together.

In his wish on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, "Sapne dekhta hai yeh bhi aankhen khol ke. Par unke poora hone pe aankhen khul nahi paa rahi hain. Happy birthday fellow dreamer @RanveerOfficial"

Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to wish the energetic actor. She wrote, “Happpy bdayyyyy my fav fav @RanveerOfficial! May you reach unimaginable heights and your infectious energy only grow with each passing day! You are a rockstar ! Keep killing it and keep entertaining the world with your magic”

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wished Ranveer with an old video where the two are seen matching steps to one of the songs from his film, Padmaavat.

“#HappyBirthdayRanveerSingh bro Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Here's to more fun and exchanging dance lessons together in the future Man dancing @RanveerOfficial,” wrote Shikhar Dhawan.

Singer Harrdy Sandhu and Ranveer's '83 co-star took to his Instagram to upload two images with the birthday boy. Harrdy wrote, "A very Happy Birthday big brother @ranveersinghGod bless you with lots of happiness and success. You are an inspiration."

Addinath M Kothare, who will share screen space with Ranveer in the upcoming sports drama, '83, wished the actor on Instagram.

Kubbra Sait posted a stunning monochromatic solo image of Ranveer Singh. She wished him saying, "Magic child, Happy birthday.My favourite human spirit, when the world starts to spin on its wheels again... we’ll wear the party hats and blow the trumpets and do the dance... well I’m sorry... you never need to be invited to a dance.Have a kickass day @ranveersingh#HappyBirthday"