Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: What Makes Him the Ultimate Icon of Young India?
Here’s wishing the actor, dancer, style icon and most importantly, the much-loved entertainer a sparkling birthday!
Ranveer Singh. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Ranveer Singh is one of the leading actors of this time. From his 'Bread Pakora ki kasam' to 'No it was epuke' dialogue in Dil Dhadakne Do, the quirky actor has always struck a chord with the youth. Popular as ‘portable charger’ of Bollywood, Ranveer is claimed to be always high on life and style, by his contemporaries and directors. His ‘devil may care attitude’ oozes confidence in the right amount and this makes him the youth icon of today. He debuted in the industry as Bittu Sharma and so naturally played his character that even after five years of its release, students still connect with the character.
Face of Unconventional Products
Ranveer is known for venturing into areas that were never touched before by the Bollywood' s stars. He endorsed condoms. This was considered to be the territory of either a sexy model or an upcoming actress, with a sultry voice. This guy changed the set definition of ‘condom ads’ from sultry voice-overs to a peppy rap song which was catchy and thus established the brand like never before. Then when this guy endorsed a food brand like nobody ever did. 'My name is Ranveer Ching' became the anthem for all Ranveer lovers.
Powerhouse of Talent
When made his debut, Ranveer was not classified as the most handsome hero, he didn’t have any immediate filmy family connections and Karan Johar thought that this guy was not a ‘hero’ material and he proved that he is not conventional at all, either look wise or film-wise. He has a varied genre in his kitty, from rom-com like Band Baaja Baarat to the critically acclaimed Lootera in which he played a character totally opposite his true nature. The quirkiness of this guy was portrayed well in Dil Dhadakne Do.
It is his talent and talent alone that has made him the home-boy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a title which earlier used to belong to none other than Salman Khan. After a raw and passionate Ramleela and an incredible performance in period-drama Bajirao Mastani, Singh again showqed his acting prowess as Khilji in Bhansali's much controversial and successful film Padmavat.
Image: Yogen Shah
Quirky- Inside Out
He grew up watching Anil Kapoor and Govinda and it was they who inspired him to be an actor. While studying in America this Sindhi boy used to work in ‘Starbucks’ impressing ladies with a fake hardcore Indian accent.So the quirkiness runs in the blood of Ranveer from times immemorial. This guy is crazy and entertains everyone with his craziness. Who could forget the Krissh video he did as a dare given to him by Hrithik Roshan? He did what other celebrities generally refrain from doing. He danced in the middle of a busy road in Mumbai, during a red light, without ‘celebrity tantrums’ and vanished before anyone could realise what just happened.
Ranveer's controversial participation in All India Bakchod’s Roast was another unconventional act he did which was loved by the majority of the young population of the country. He along with Arjun Kapoor, laughed on himself and made jokes about his own movies and acting without any hesitation.
Image: Instagram/ Arjun Kapoor
His unabashed attitude, his candour and his quirk, when it comes to fashion, just can’t be ignored. Whether it is casuals or formals, the actor can impress his fans with utmost ease. Bandhgala, floral pants, loud tees, velvet shweranis anything and everything can keep his spirit alive.
Image: Yogen Shah
Best Boyfriend... Maybe?
Girls want him, boys want to be him. This one man has the nation’s women wooed in a heartbeat! While a lot of actors opt to keep mum about their personal affairs, Ranveer is so vocal about it, that it has started to give the real life boyfriends some serious troubles! He’s all in for a public display of affection when it comes to his ladylove Deepika Padukone, he’s all mushy when it comes to working with her, he’s also so smitten by her that his eyes do the talking.
Photo: Yogen Shah/Ranveer Singh's Twitter account
From promoting Deepika’s XXX: The Return of Xander Cage back home to do a Facetime while collecting an award on her behalf; is there anything this man hasn’t done? In the most recent heart-winning act, the actor took to social media to announce that she completes him; not just professionally but personally too. "Leela to my Ram... Mastani to my Bajirao... Best Actress to my Best Actor".
Image: Yogen Shah
The face of India is changing; with more than 50% of Indian population being young, major population lookout for anything and anyone that is crazy, cool and quirky, that can match their energy and their aims without being superficial, and Ranveer Singh has everything. This guy is daring, doesn’t shy away from upsetting conventional rules, knows his jobs and is always trying out new things, thus making him the ‘Cool’ guy in the Bollywood fraternity.
Here’s wishing the actor, dancer, copywriter, style icon and most importantly, the much-loved entertainer a sparkling birthday!
