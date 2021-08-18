Happy Birthday, Ranvir Shorey: 5 Memorable Performances of the Actor

Actor Ranvir Shorey made his debut nearly two decades ago with Manisha Koirala’s Ek Chhoti si Love Story. While the film was surrounded by controversy because of its storyline, it gave a glimpse into Shorey’s potential as an actor. He continued doing small yet important roles in films like Jism, Lakshya and others. However, the actor got his share of recognition with back-to-back hits in the year 2006.

Since then, there has been no looking back and Shorey has delivered some impactful performance in his filmy career. As he celebrates his 49th birthday today, we look at some of his impactful performances.

Pyaar Ke Side Effects

Shorey’s first big break was the 2006 release Pyaar Ke Side Effects, where he essayed the character of ‘Naanoo’- the nagging friend of lead Rahul Bose. While his screen time was not very long, he managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience’s mind with his acting and comic timing in the film.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Pyaar Ke Side Effects was followed by yet another memorable performance in Khosla Ka Ghosla where Shorey played the role of Anupam Kher’s younger son. The film revolves around the story of Kher and his family whose land has been encroached by land mafia Boman Irani. The Dibaker Banerjee directorial managed to impress both the critics and audiences at the box office.

Bheja Fry

Bheja Fry was one of the surprise hits of the year 2007. The film did not boast of a star cast with big names or have a very big budget, but it managed to strike a chord with audiences at the box offices. Shorey’s banter with Vinay Pathak on screen made it a delight to watch.

Titli

Titli revolves around a family of three brothers and their father who are involved in carjacking. The elder brother Vikram – played by Shorey is a ruthless man who can go to any extent to execute his plan. He plans to marry his younger brother to a girl who could join their gang. However, it is not the only shade to his character. Behind this facade of ruthless man, Shorey’s character is a broken man who has separated from his child and wife.

Sonchiriya

Director Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya was built around the premise of dacoits, rebels in the Chambal valley. Shorey played the role of rebel ‘Vakeel Singh’ who has an ideological difference with other rebels after their leader is found dead during a cross-firing with the police. His intense portrayal of the role stands out in a film that already boasted of star cast including the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here