Happy Birthday, Raqesh Bapat: A Look Back at his Showbiz Journey from Tum Bin to Bigg Boss OTT

Raqesh Bapat aka Rakesh Vashisht, who is currently in the news for his activities and apparent closeness with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss OTT house, will be turning 43 this September 1.

The handsome actor has been quite a popular face since his debut film Tum Bin. Raqesh was positioned 16th in the Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017. Other than acting, this artist has a knack for sculpting and painting. On the special occasion of the Tu Aashiqui actor’s birthday, we look at his showbiz journey from Tum Bin to Bigg Boss OTT:

Film career 2001-2005

Tum Bin: Raqesh featured in this multi-starrer Anubhav Sinha film in 2001 as one of the lead actors. The film went on to do extremely well commercially, and people loved it so much that it assumed a cult classic status in no time.

Dil Vil Pyar Vyar: Raqesh followed up his debut film with yet another romantic musical with an ensemble cast. He essayed the role of a psychosomatically ill man, with great conviction. This Anant Mahadevan film was inspired by R. D. Burman’s evergreen songs.

Tumse Milke Wrong Number: In this suspense thriller directed by Jignesh M. Vaishnav, Raqesh played Raj – one of the love interests of the female lead.

But, in his next romcom film Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, he was once again seen playing the lead role. In 2005 he starred in 2 films – Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai and Naam Gum Jaayega alongside Dia Mirza. After a hiatus, in 2012, he made a comeback with Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie Heroine. Since then, he appeared in many films such as Gippi, A New Love Ishtory, and several Marathi films (Savita Damodar Paranjpe, Citizen, Vrundavan, WhatsApp Love and Mumbai Apli Ahe)

TV shows 2005-2021

Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar: With this daily soap, the actor transitioned into TV serial in 2005. He got nominated for the Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance.

Ek Packet Umeed: Raqesh played Anuj (the only male) in this weekly show on NDTV Imagine that was based on stories of all genres of women living under the same roof.

He was also seen in Seven – The Ashvamedha Prophecy, a supernatural TV series, produced by Yash Chopra.

Maryada…Lekin Kab Tak?: Raqesh played the male lead Aditya Singh in this immensely popular Star Plus soap that dealt with social taboos and struggles faced by 4 women.

Post this soap opera, he starred as the protagonist in many serials including Simply Sapney Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Qubool Hai and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.

In 2013, he also participated in Nach Baliye 6 with his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra. He was last seen in a romantic thriller film Forever in 2019 before entering Bigg Boss house in 2021.

