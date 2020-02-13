Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight
The Uttaran actress has been in the limelight for quite a few reasons. On her birthday, let’s take a look at these five incidents from the Bigg Boss' house that her fans did not expect.
Image: Rashami Desai/Instagram
One of the strongest contenders of ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai turned a year older on February 13. The Uttaran actress has been in the limelight for quite a few reasons. On her birthday, let's take a look at these five incidents from the Bigg Boss house that her fans did not expect.
Opening up on suicide attempt
In one of the episodes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had revealed that she had once tried to kill herself after being extremely frustrated by taunts for being a woman. She told her co-contestant Arti that she had once consumed poison.
Team #Chhapaak se gharwalon ne share ki apni kuch painful stories.Watch this tonight at 9 PM.Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @BeingSalmanKhan @deepikapadukone @masseysahib @TheLaxmiAgarwal #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kbeggzaA8x— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 11, 2020
Revelation of unpleasant relationship with her mother
The actress, who had taken part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her former husband Nandish Sandhu, told Arti that her mother has not supported her since the time she got married. Rashami further said that her mother thinks that she is still a child and wants to control even the minutest things in her life.
Breakup with Arhan Khan
Rashmi broke up with her rumored boyfriend Arhan Khan, after the host of the show Salman Khan revealed that he has a wife and a child. Arhan had not said nice things about her in the past. And things have not been nice between the two since then. In one of the episodes, she also confessed that she was aware about Arhan’s marriage but did not know about his child.
Meeting with Siddharth Shukla's mother
It is not unknown to Bigg Boss fans that former couple Siddharth and Rashami had shared a great chemistry in the initial episodes. In one of the episodes, when Siddharth's mother visited the Bigg Boss house, Rashami had told her, "He takes care of me, I take care of him."
Apni Maa ke gale lag ke nikle @sidharth_shukla ke andar ke emotions! ❤Watch this heartfelt reunion tonight at 10:30 PM.Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/oC6L3gLBey— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 16, 2020
Niece-nephew ask her to end fight with Siddharth
During the Family Week at Bigg Boss 13, Rashami's niece and nephew had made an appearance on the sets of the show. The children had asked her to end her fight with Siddharth. Later, the two made Rashami and Siddharth shake hands and hug. Siddharth also got along well with the kids, and when they left he was spotted consoling a crying Rashami.
