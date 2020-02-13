Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight

The Uttaran actress has been in the limelight for quite a few reasons. On her birthday, let’s take a look at these five incidents from the Bigg Boss' house that her fans did not expect.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight
Image: Rashami Desai/Instagram

One of the strongest contenders of ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai turned a year older on February 13. The Uttaran actress has been in the limelight for quite a few reasons. On her birthday, let's take a look at these five incidents from the Bigg Boss house that her fans did not expect.

Opening up on suicide attempt

In one of the episodes, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress had revealed that she had once tried to kill herself after being extremely frustrated by taunts for being a woman. She told her co-contestant Arti that she had once consumed poison.

Revelation of unpleasant relationship with her mother

The actress, who had taken part in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her former husband Nandish Sandhu, told Arti that her mother has not supported her since the time she got married. Rashami further said that her mother thinks that she is still a child and wants to control even the minutest things in her life.

Breakup with Arhan Khan

Rashmi broke up with her rumored boyfriend Arhan Khan, after the host of the show Salman Khan revealed that he has a wife and a child. Arhan had not said nice things about her in the past. And things have not been nice between the two since then. In one of the episodes, she also confessed that she was aware about Arhan’s marriage but did not know about his child.

Meeting with Siddharth Shukla's mother

It is not unknown to Bigg Boss fans that former couple Siddharth and Rashami had shared a great chemistry in the initial episodes. In one of the episodes, when Siddharth's mother visited the Bigg Boss house, Rashami had told her, "He takes care of me, I take care of him."

Niece-nephew ask her to end fight with Siddharth

During the Family Week at Bigg Boss 13, Rashami's niece and nephew had made an appearance on the sets of the show. The children had asked her to end her fight with Siddharth. Later, the two made Rashami and Siddharth shake hands and hug. Siddharth also got along well with the kids, and when they left he was spotted consoling a crying Rashami.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram