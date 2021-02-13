Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: A Look Into TV Actress’ Friendship Inside Bigg Boss House

Television actress Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday on February 13. The TV actress’ Bigg Boss 13 journey was not less than a roller-coaster ride. She had shared some special bonds with the co-contestants and even had some ugly fights. Her love-hate equations with Sidharth Shukla was the major highlight of the show.

From Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra to Asim Riyaz and Vishal Aditya Singh, let’s have a look at her friendship with the co-contestants inside BB13 house.

Lets’ start with Rashami and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the two are best friend and were seen supporting each other throughout the show. The two shares a very special bond and their moments from the show has won many hearts.

Both the television bahus has several special moments in Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami and Arti Singh are also old friends and the two was seen supporting and consoling each other during the tough times. The dup was also seen disagreeing on many issues in the show but their friendship remained the same.

From fighting like cats and dogs to making nasty comments on each other to caring in bits and pieces, Rashami and Sidharth came a long way in the show. While their nasty fights were the major highlight of the show, the duo has raised the temperature by recreating their Dil Se Dil Tak moment in the show.

The wildcard contestant Vishal also bonded well with the actress and the duo were also seen hanging out together after BB 13.

Rashami’s first ever friend inside Bigg Boss house was Paras. The two were in the same team till the mid-season finale. The actress even got evicted as instead of playing for herself, she played for Paras.

Initially, Rashami and Mahira shared a cordial bond and were playing the game as a team member. However, they started drifting apart and there came a point when the two indulged in some ugliest fight of Bigg Boss 13.