Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: Actress Best Moments from Bigg Boss 15

Rashami Desai is a popular Indian television actress who is turning a year older today. She has been part of many Hindi TV shows such as Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin, and more. She has proved herself as a successful artist with her acting skills and talent. Rashami was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she entered as a wildcard contestant and went on to be one of the finalists of the show. She had a great journey on the show, here are some of the highlights of her journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

Rashami and her BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Their friendship goes way back to Bigg Boss season 13. Rashami and Devoleena became good friends in that season and this time, they both entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wildcard entries. Fans were excited to see these two together and witness their friendship, but in the course of the show, they also indulged in heated arguments.

Rashami and her love interest link-ups

Rashami’s love life has always been in the limelight and discussed amongst fans. In Bigg Boss 15, Rashami was seen very close to Umar Riaz. Not only this, but in Bigg Boss 13 too, she entered with her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla and later on she got close to Arhan Khan.

Rashami opened up about her marriage

One of the things that Rashami never openly talked about was her marriage with Nandish. In the show, she talked to Umar about her marriage and how she was still not completely healed from the trauma. She mentioned that she gets scared if her marriage is mentioned during a conversation.

Rashami mocked for her ‘overacting’

Rashami was mocked by her co-contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat about how she acted during fights. Pratik even mimicked her during various occasions.

Rashami’s ‘I love you’ to Umar Riaz

Rashami, during one of her arguments with Devoleena, mentioned that she loves Umar, but Devoleena accused her of using him as she did not say that to Umar’s face. Later, she expressed her love to Umar, which became a highlight of her journey in the show.

