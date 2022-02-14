Happy Birthday Rashmi Desai: The Diva Who Braved All The Troubles and Made it Big

TV actor Rashmi Desai celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, February 13. One of the highest-paid leading ladies of television, she first gained attention for her role of the vamp Tapasya on the Colors show Uttaran. Desai, who started her career in showbiz as a part of Bhojpuri music videos, is now a household name. She recently appeared on Bigg Boss 15 as well.

The actor’s personal as well as professional life has been full of ups and downs. She got married to her Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu, but the couple parted ways after a few years. Then she started dating actor Arhaan Khan but they separated after it was unearthed that he was already married and had kids.

She had also said that she stopped talking to her mother for over a year after she didn’t approve of her boyfriend.

After Bigg Boss 13, however, the mother-daughter duo patched up and life became normal for them. Recently, in an interview with The Times of India, Rashmi Desai opened up, saying, “There were a lot of problems between me and my mother. At one point, we had stopped talking completely. My life was like a roller coaster ride."

Speaking further, Rashmi said, “Big Boss has given me everything I wanted. While in this house for the 15th season, I realised that my family was supporting me, and it made me feel very relaxed. Everything is fine in our family now."

Rashmi Desai appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. Not only that, she had reached the top 5 in the finale.

Apart from Uttaran, Rashmi has acted in shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Adhuri Kahani Hamari, Nach Baliye 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In Bigg Boss 15, Rashmi and Umar Riaz were reportedly romantically interested in each other.

