Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Mission Majnu, Goodbye to Pushpa: The Rule, Upcoming Movies of the South Star We Are Eager to Watch

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a renowned actress in Kannada, as well as, Telugu film industry. Rashmika has appeared in several commercial films but she is majorly known for her roles in Kirik Party and Geetha Govindam. The actress has won several Filmfare Awards South and SIIMA Awards for her performances in her films. Rashmika’s performance in her latest film Pushpa has been widely appreciated and the film received massive support from fans across the country and world.

On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of the latest films of the actress:

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is a Telugu film featuring Rashmika along with Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and Sharwanand. The film, which released on 4th March this year, opened up to mixed reviews from critics and cine-lovers. Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa is a 2021 Telugu action-drama directed by Sukumar. The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Rashmika plays the role of Srivalli, the love interest of Allu Arjun’s character. The film has performed exceedingly well at the box office. The film revolves around the life of Pushpa, played by Allu Arjun, who makes his way to the top in the red sandalwood smuggling business. Pogaru

Pogaru is a 2021 Kannada film starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Mandanna plays the role of Geetha in Pogaru. The film hit the big screens in February last year. The film is about a local thug who stands up against the atrocities committed against people and fights for their justice. Bheeshma

Bheeshma is a Telugu film released in 2020. The film features actor Nithiin and Rashmika in the lead roles. Rashmika plays the role of Chaitra, who is the love interest of Bheeshma (played by Nithiin). After release, the film received positive reviews and soon became a commercial success.

On the work front, Rashmika has several projects lines up. Some of them are:

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu is a Hindi language spy thriller film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The actress will be seen playing the role of Meenakshi Shastri in the film that is slated to be released on 10th June this year. Goodbye

Rashmika is paired alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. Rashmika plays the role of Neeti Prajapati in the film. Pushpa: The Rule

The second part of Pushpa series is expected to hit the big screens on 16th December this year. Rashmika will be reprising the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun.

