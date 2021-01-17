Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Here are Her Top Five Performances

Rasika Dugal, one of the most versatile actors of the Indian film industry, will be turning 36 on January 17 (Sunday). She has marked her presence in movies, web originals and daily soaps, with her fabulous acting skills, no matter what role has been provided to her.

Anwar, released in 2007, marked the debut of the actress in Bollywood. Though the role was small, her performance stole people's hearts. Soon after her debut, she got married to Bollywood actor Mukul Chadda in the year 2010. The star has always kept herself at a distance from the controversies and has been completely devoted towards her work with back to back impressive performances in various critically acclaimed films.

On her special day, we bring you some of the most loveable performances by her:

Mirzapur 1 and 2 - Both the seasons of Mirzapur are among the most popular and loved web series among the Indian audiences. The role of 'Beena' was played with optimum ease and comfort. Rasika incredibly handled the character transformation from a wife looking for love to a vengeful woman.

The School Bag - It was a short film based on the adorable relationship between a mother and her son. Rasika nailed the character with her mind-blowing acting and emotions.

Chutney - With more than 132 million views on YouTube, this award winning short film got love and appraisal from the viewers. Rasika once again raised the levels from her unbelievable acting skills in the movie.

Delhi Crime - This Netflix original won the International Emmy Award and was based on the horrific gangrape incident that happened in Delhi in the year 2002 which shocked the entire nation. Playing the role of Neeti Singh, an IPS Trainee, Rasika was amazing at her work.

A Suitable Boy - Rasika's beautiful and honest performance as Savita Kapoor added flair to the character and the series as well.

In 2020, she was also seen in the lead role in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase where she played the lead opposite Kunal Kemmu. The comedy-thriller earned rave reviews for its storyline and strong performances.