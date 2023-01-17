Happy Birthday Rasika Dugal: Top 5 Web Shows of the Mirzapur Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RASIKA DUGAL: Rasika Dugal has proved her mettle as an actor with a range of roles. She marked her debut with the movie Anwar in 2007 in a small role, which further paved the path to star in movies like No Smoking, Hijack, Qissa, and Manto. However, it was the advent of OTT platforms that established Rasika. She has won the hearts of the audience with her performance in web series exploring different characters.

As Rasika Dugal turns 38 this year, here are her top 5 web series-

Mirzapur (1 and 2)

Rasika Dugal plays the role of Beena Tripathi and left the audience enthralled with her amazing performance. In season 1, she had a comparatively shorter screen space but season 2 offered her a meatier part. The story is about a UP mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi, his son Munna and the many rival gangs who want to destroy him and his business. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Shriya Pilgaonkar in important roles. The web series is created by Puneet Krishna and Karan Anshuman.

Delhi Crime (1 and 2)

Inspired by the events of Delhi’s Nirbhaya case, the first season of Netflix’s Delhi Crime showcases the investigation of the Delhi Police and finding the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Rasika Dugal plays the role of police inspector Neeti Singh who joins as a trainee officer. In the later season, she gets promoted to become an integral part of the DCP Vartika Chaturvedi`s (played by Shefali Shah) team. Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. The series is created by Richie Mehta.

Out of Love (2019)

Starring Sanghmitra Hitaishi, Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, Out of Love is the story of a woman named Meera (Rasika), who suspects her husband to be having an affair after she found a stray hair that did not belong to her. The series is created by Mike Bartlett, Rajesh Chadha and Siddharth Hirwe.

Made in Heaven (2019)

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made in Heaven stars Shobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Rasika Dugal among others. This romantic drama centres around the story of two wedding planners in Delhi and reveals the many secrets of extravagant and pompous Indian weddings which are interlaced with traditions and modern aspirations. Rasika Dugal plays the role of Nutan Yadav, an ambitious daughter of a politician.

A Suitable Boy (2020)

A Suitable Boy is the story of an anguished daughter and a literature student, Lata Mehra who is torn between her familial duty and romance after three different men try to win her heart. The series is directed by Mira Nair and Shimit Amin. It is based on Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name. Rasika Dugal plays the role of an elder sister to Lata, Savita Kapoor. The also series stars Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar, Mahira Kakkar and Rasika Dugal.

