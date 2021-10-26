Happy Birthday, Raveena Tandon: Actress Top 5 Dance Numbers that Made Her the Mast-mast Girl

Raveena Tandon, the ravishing actress, turns 47 this year. The National Award-winning star has been one of the top heroines of her time. Most of her songs from the 90s movies have been raging hits. Some of them are remade and continue to generate euphoria. On the actress’ birthday, let’s celebrate her birthday revisiting the superhit songs from her movies:

Tu Cheez: This song from the 1994 movie Mohra saw a huge craze at the time of release; and till date the euphoria remains unparalleled. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Udit Narayan, this song catapulted Raveena-Akhshay’s chemistry to next level. The remixed version of this song was used in the 2017 movie Machine.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani: Another massively hit song in Raveena’s career was this romantic track sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan in the movie Mohra. The groovy track was one of the most sensuous Bollywood songs of the 90s. It found a new spin in with the dhol version in Pakistan. Fans believe this song never gets old.

Sheher Ki Ladki: Who can ever forget the oomph that Raveena exuded in this song! Her grace, style in this peppy track made the song unforgettable. It was sung by Abhijeet and Chandra Dixit in the movie Rakshak. This song was remixed in the 2019 movie Khandani Shafakhana by Badshah.

Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye: From the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, this superhit sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik was another popular number that made the nation go crazy. Both Govinda and Raveena’s iconic dance moves, and expressions easily made the track a blockbuster.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare: Yet another Govinda-Raveena superhit song that turned out to be record breaking was this track from Dulhe Raja. Sonu Nigam and Jadpinder Narula’s voice elevated the song’s energy. This song has assumed a cult status over the years.

Elo Ji Sanam: From the movie Andaz Apna Apna, this heart touching song was a gem of the 90s music. People loved Raveena and Aamir Khan’s lip syncing to the charming voice of Vicky Mehta and Bahroz Chatterji. It was a tribute to the composer O.P. Nayyar who popularized the tonga rhythm in Hindi films. https://youtu.be/PuQMdLveulc

