Happy Birthday Ravi Kishan: Bhojpuri Superstar’s Underrated Roles in Hindi Movies

Ravi Kishan has created a name for himself in Bhojpuri cinema. With excellent performances in Bollywood films like Raavan, Welcome to Sajjanpur, and 1971, he has also proven his prowess in Hindi cinema. Kishan’s name conjures up images of his many Bhojpuri movies, in which he often exhibited heroic abilities. However, in addition to his career in the regional film industry, the actor has also appeared in a number of Hindi films. Let’s celebrate these underrated performances by Kishan as the actor turns a year older on July 17.

Welcome to Sajjanpur

Welcome To Sajjanpur is one of the few roles in Hindi film where Kishan gets to use his Bhojpuri dialect. In this film directed by Shyam Benegal, he plays a villager who falls in love with Rajeshwari Sachdev’s character, who is a widow. Kishan put in a charming performance, hence, we feel devastated when his character is slained.

1971

1971 is one of Hindi cinema’s most overlooked war films. He immersed himself in the skin of what is perhaps his most serious role as a soldier, at least in Hindi films. It was amazing to watch him with Manoj Bajpayee, Dharmendra, and others.

Phir Hera Pheri

Kishan did an effortless job in this movie. Playing Taiwan’s henchman, he managed to crack us up. However, among other memorable roles from this movie, his character’s recognition is often lost.

Tere Naam

Tere Naam, Satish Kaushik’s love tragedy, was a hit with the viewers. Kishan’s portrayal of Pandit Rameshwar in this movie stood out. His character is the polar opposite of Salman’s aggressive persona. Rameshwar was smarter, and it was he who noticed that the protagonist is a kind soul, in stark contrast to his boisterous self. Kishan brought the character to life.

Raavan

Raavan provided Kishan with an opportunity to show off his no-holds-barred behaviour, which he took full advantage of. He portrayed Abhishek Bachchan’s brother, who is the chief bandit. Because of the comic elements in his negative performance, Kishan was extremely believable. Unfortunately, only a few people remember this performance because the film was critically lambasted and failed at the box office.

