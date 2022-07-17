Happy Birthday Ravi Kishan: Versatile Actor’s Unbeatable Performances in Movies and Web Series

Ravi Kishan is a renowned actor and his all-inclusive work in the Hindi film industry simply screams versatility and exhibits his acting brilliance. From slaying a comic role in Phir Hera Pheri to leaving a deep impact on the audience with his intense character in Mukkabaaz, the actor-turned-politician has tried his hand in all sections. The actor’s journey from a Bhojpuri star to a Member of Lok Sabha is an inspiration for generations to come.

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best performances.

Phir Hera Pheri

Released in 2006, Phir Hera Pheri is still considered one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood. Ravi Kishan played the role of Tiwari’s henchman. Even though Ravi did not have a major role, being the fine actor that he is, grabbed all the eyeballs with him mimicking a person who has a speech disorder. Rangbaaz

This cult series is based on the real incidents of a gangster named Anandpal Singh from Rajasthan. He played the role of Chandra Bhan Singh, and he was a mentor to a criminal from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, named Shiv Prakash Shukla, played by Saqib Saleem. Tere Naam

Playing the character of innocent priest Rameshwar, the actor gained people’s trust overnight. And since then, the actor has worked with many big stars and has been a part of some iconic films. In this film, Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla played the lead roles. The Whistleblower

This series is based on the PMT (Pre-Medical Test) Scam of 2013. Ravi Kishan played the role of Jairaj Jatav. He shared the screen with Bandish Bandits’ actor Ritwik Bhowmik and Ankitta Sharma. Ravi Kishan essayed the key role in this show, which is available on SonyLIV. Batla House

Essaying the role of an inspector, Kishan Kumar Verma, the actor shared the screen space with John Abraham. Penned by Ritesh Shah, this thriller drama is based on Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who played a crucial role in the Batla House encounter which resulted in the demise of his colleague, Mohan Chand Sharma.

