Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: 5 Films of the Actor Remade in Bollywood

Ravi Teja is celebrating his birthday today, January 26. With over fifty films under his belt and several awards, Ravi Teja is one of the most prolific actors working in the Telugu film industry today. An entire decade’s worth of commercially successful films starring Teja led to a few of those films being remade in other languages. We take a look at a few Bollywood remakes of such films.

1. Khadgam (2002)

This Krishna Vamsi-directed action drama film was quite successful during its theatrical release. Rabi Teja starred alongside other popular actors such as Prakash Raj and Sonali Bendre, who have worked extensively in Bollywood films. Khadgam was remade in Hindi as Insan, in the year 2005, by late filmmaker K. Subash. It starred Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Tushar Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Esha Deol among others. Teja played a rickshaw driver who befriends a cop, played by Meka Srikanth, to fight terrorists.

2. Vikramarkudu (2006)

This S. S. Rajamouli-directed Telugu action film was remade in Bollywood as the Akshay Kumar starring film, Rowdy Rathore (2012). Vikramarkudu also starred Anushka Shetty and Vineet Kumar alongside Teja and was critically and commercially a success. Teja played a double role in the film; small-time crook and a cop.

3. Kick (2009)

As one may have guessed, this Telugu film was eventually remade as the 2014 Sajid Nadiadwala action film of the same name, in Bollywood, starring Salman Khan. Ravi Teja plays a character named Kalyan, who is obsessed with risky sports for the adrenaline rush. This thrill-seeking eventually gets him into trouble. The film also stars Ileana D'Cruz, who has acted in many prominent Bollywood films.

4. Sambo Siva Sambo (2010)

Ravi Teja starred in this Telugu action drama film which was remade in Bollywood by filmmaker Priyadarshan as Rangrezz, in 2013. Now, Sambo Siva Sambo, directed by Samuthirakani, is itself a remake of the 2009 Tamil film Naadodigal, which starred Sasikumar in the lead role that Teja then essayed in the Telugu remake. Teja plays a man who takes great pains to reunite two lovers, only to see them file for divorce later. Angry, he decides to punish them.