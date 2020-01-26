Happy Birthday Ravi Teja: 5 Films of the Telugu Star You Must Watch

Telugu star Ravi Teja, known for his action-comedy roles, celebrates his birthday on January 26. The actor’s latest film Disco Raja has hit the theatres a few days back and has been well received by fans.

Ravi, who has appeared in over 60 films, won the Nandi Special Jury Award in 1999 and 2002 for his performance in films Nee Kosam and Khadgam. He also won the state Nandi Award for best actor his film Neninthe in 2008.

On the actor’s birthday, here are 5 films of the actor you must watch.

Neninthe

The 2008 action drama features Ravi as a film director who has to fight a gangster to take his career to new heights and live a good life. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film saw Siya Gautham playing the female lead.

Don Seenu

In this Gopichand Malineni’s action-drama, the plot revolves around Seenu, who wants to become a don. He teams up with city gangsters but morality soon hits him and he goes in a fix. The film saw Anjana Sukhani debuting in the Telugu industry and is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Daruvu

Ravi Teja plays the role of a small-time crook who gets murdered by the fiance of the girl he likes. His soul is taken by Yama, the Hindu god of death. Ravi requests Yama to give him another life and becomes a minister and avenges his death. The film also stars actress Taapsi Pannu.

Kick and Kick 2

The two films, one released in 2009 and the other in 2015 saw Ravi Teja in the titular role. The first film had Ileana D'Cruz as the female lead, while the second film saw Rakul Preet as the lead heroine. Both films were directed by Surender Reddy.

Disco Raja

The recent release that is directed by VI Anand sees Ravi Teja along with Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and others. The sci-fi comedy features the actor as a dead man who is found frozen in the mountains of Ladakh and brought back to life using advanced technology by doctors.

