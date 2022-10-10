Happy Birthday Rekha: Watch Unforgettable Songs of Bollywood's Evergreen Diva

Rekha, one of the charismatic actresses with undying charm and mystic appeal, is known for her stellar performances and beauty. Touted as one of the evergreen, timeless divas of Bollywood, Rekha continues to retain that enigmatic charm. Her grace, poise and expressions made her movies (be it through her acting, dance, or songs picturised on her) much-loved and appreciated.

As the beautiful actress, on October 10, turns a year older, we bring to you unforgettable 6 songs from her movies:

Dekha Ek Khwaab

This is an all-time, masterpiece composition beautifully rendered by legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, and lip-synced by Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan. The romantic number from Silsila still features high on the list of memorable Rekha songs.

Ye kahan a gaye hum

Javed Akhtar’s lyrics, Lata Mangeshkar’s mellifluous voice blended with Rekha and Amitabh’s brilliant on-screen chemistry lent a magical quality to this classic song. This was from the movie Silsila.

Dil Cheez Kya (Umrao Jaan)

Rekha’s lovely expressions and agile dance performance in this song from the movie Umrao Jaan established her once again as a fine actress. Sung with such finesse by Asha ji, this song composed by Khayyam left an indelible mark in the minds of listeners.

In Aankhon Ki Masti

Another gem of a song from Rekha’s movie Umrao Jaan is this one by Asha ji that’s a wonderful song quite popular across all generations.

Aj kal paon zameen par

It was a lovely romantic song picturised on Rekha and Vinod Mehra that was penned by Gulzar. Rekha’s breathtaking beauty and expressive face rendered this simplistic song a timeless appeal.

https://youtu.be/MqCzyGLxQeQ

Katra Katra

This is an evergreen song from the film Ijaazat, picturised on Rekha and Naseeruddin Shah. Sung by Asha Bhonsle, this song has a timeless appeal. This Gulzar film had music composed by none other than R.D.Burman, and the song easily makes way to the top of our playlist owing to its amazing melody and lyrics. https://youtu.be/PZzK3CVzLKo

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here