Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Latest and Upcoming Projects of the Fukrey Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RICHA CHADHA: Richa Chadha is turning 36 today. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008, has carved her own niche with her strong performances in films like Sarbjit, Ganges of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Fukrey among others. She has also been ruling the boom of web series on streaming platforms.

Richa never shies away from her experimenting with her acting craft and often manages to leave a memorable mark on the audience. On her birthday, let’s look at her upcoming web series and films that are yet to be released.

Inside Edge season 4

Amazon Prime’s Indian sports drama Inside Edge’s third season got a cliffhanger ending, and fans are already waiting for the next season. In the critically acclaimed web series, Richa plays the role of Zarina Malik. The show is all about sports and glamour and also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vivek Oberoi, Tanuj Virvani, Sayani Gupta and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Fukrey 3

The Fukrey franchise is coming back with its third instalment. The sleeper hit series is helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and started in 2013. In the film, Richa will be seen reprising her iconic role as Bholi Punjaban. The film franchise also has Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Varun Sharma in prominent roles. The official release date is yet to be revealed by the makers. The Great Indian Murder

Director Tigmanshu Dhulai’s ‘The Great Indian Murder’ streamed on the OTT platform Disney + Hostar. The plot of the film revolved around the murder investigation of an industrialist. Richa played the role of a police officer while Pratik Gandhi was seen essaying a CBI officer in the film. The show also featured Ashutosh Rana, Raghuvir Yadav, and Paoli Dam in pivotal roles. It is based on the 2016’s murder mystery book Six Suspects by Vikas Swarup. However, the official release date has not been announced by the makers yet. Candy

The well-executed Indian web series features Richa Chadha, Ronit Roy and Rishi Chadha in pivotal roles. Richa plays the role of the cop whereas Ronit essay the character of a professor who found that one of his students was murdered and another one is missing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here