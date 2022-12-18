Happy Birthday Richa Chadha: Watch Actress Cute Moments with Husband Ali Fazal

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RICHA CHADHA: Richa Chadha is an established name in the Hindi film industry today. But, it’s been a long journey for her. Richa started her career as a model and also worked as a theatre artist. The actress got her first break in the 2008 release Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! However, it is Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur that finally paved the road to fame for her.

Richa Chadha backed up with her unforgettable portrayal of Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey. Besides her acting career, Richa’s personal life has also attracted a lot of limelight. She got married to her long-time Beau Ali Fazal in an extravagant wedding in October this year.

Marking the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at this power couple of Bollywood.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal treated the audience with a visual treat ranging from Ali’s uniquely designed hoodie to the scenic beauty of mountains and streams.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the ultimate couple goal as they celebrated Diwali together for the first time after marriage and looked adorable together.

The duo never shies away from professing their love for each other. This behind-the-scenes from their photoshoot is a testament to their everlasting love as the couple seem to be lost in each other’s company.

Richa posted a video from the couple’s lovely time in Italy. Reportedly, the couple started dating in 2015.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are a fun couple. And this Instagram post is just a testimony of this fact.

Richa Chadha shared a glimpse from her wedding diaries as the couple looked regal in their attires.

Richa and Ali are one of the power couples of the B-Town and their marriage meant the union of hearts that are full of love for each other.

They are much in love and are absolute goofballs around each other and this photo is the proof.

Richa took back to her childhood memories, as the adorable couple visited her school and captured the happy moment.

Apart from being par excellent actors, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also have exceptionally unique fashion sense which can often be spotted in their social media posts. This photo captures them in their most glamorous avatar for a photo shoot.

