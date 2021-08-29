Happy Birthday Richa Sharma: Five Popular Songs of the Singer

Richa Sharma started off her musical journey at a very young age and received musical training in Indian classical and light music. She performed at bhajan events and even sacrificed her academic education to pursue her dream of making it big as a playback singer. Richa arrived in Mumbai in 1994 to follow her dreams and started looking for playback opportunities in Bollywood. Meanwhile, she continued to sing bhajan covers and performed at local events to earn money during this period.

Her efforts finally paid off in 1996 and Richa made her Bollywood debut in Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya in 1996. After this, Richa lent her voice to some of the most popular numbers of the 90s and 2000s. As she celebrates her 47th birthday today (August 29), we look at some of her most popular songs.

Ni Mai Samajh Gayi- Taal

While Richa made her debut with Sawan Kumar’s Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya, her first big break came with Taal’s Ni Mai Samajh Gayi. The song picturized on Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor in this Subhash Ghai directorial became a hit and Richa climbed up the ladder of success with this song.

Maahi Ve- Kaante

One of the biggest hits of Richa’s career came in the 2002 release film Kaante. Maahi Ve sung by her became a super hit number and even after nearly two decades of the original release, the song is very popular.

Billo Rani- Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal

The dance number played in almost every wedding function became an anthem of sorts. The groovy number was picturized on Bipasha Basu, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi, among others.

Sajdaa- My Name Is Khan

Richa lent her voice for the soulful song Sajdaa from Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan. The combination of Richa’s voice with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s melodious vocals were loved by music lovers.

Zor Ka Jhatka – Action Replayy

While the highlight of this quirky song from Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai starrer Action Replayy was the lyrics penned down by Irshad Kamil, the duet of Richa and Daler Mehendi’s powerful voice added extra punch to the number.

Which one is your favourite Richa Sharma song?

