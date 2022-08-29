Happy Birthday Richa Sharma: Sajdaa to Billo Rani, Watch Popular Songs of the Playback Singer

HAPPY BIRTHDAY RICHA SHARMA: Acclaimed Indian singer Richa Sharma began her musical journey at a very young age. She received musical training in Indian classical music. She kept practising and did not let go of her dream and worked towards making it big in Bollywood as a playback singer. Sharma came to Mumbai to begin work as a singer in 1994 and looked for playback opportunities in the city of dreams.

Her efforts seemed to bear fruit in the year 1996 as Richa made her Bollywood debut in Salma Pe Dil Aa Gaya. This may be considered her big break into the world of playback singing as she lent her voice to several popular numbers of the 90s and 2000s including Jag Soona Soona Lage, Sajda, Maula Maula, and more.

As she celebrates her birthday, let’s take a look at the singer’s popular numbers here:

Maahi Ve (Kaante)

Maahi Ve was possibly one of the biggest hits of Richa’s career. The number was part of the soundtrack of the 2002 released film Kaante. The song became a super hit number and after two decades of its original release, it still remains popular. Listen to the track here.

Billo Rani (Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal)

Billo Rani was possibly the dance number that played in almost every wedding function in the early 2000s. The song from the movie Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal featured catchy beats and a groovy tune. It was picturized on actors Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, and Arshad Warsi, among others.

Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd ghazal

Listen to her ‘impromptu’ rendition of the beautiful ghazal Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd. The song was originally sung by Farida Khanum. Singh’s version is soulful, soothing, and oh so pleasant to the ears. Listen here.

Sajdaa (My Name Is Khan)

Sajdaa from My Name Is Khan is also one of the singer’s most popular tunes. Picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Richa lent her voice with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s and turned the song special.

Celebrate Richa Sharma’s birthday by listening to these popular songs of her.

