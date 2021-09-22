Happy Birthday Ridhi Dogra: A Look At Some Important Events in Her Life

Ridhi Dogra is one of the well-known names of Indian Television. She gained a lot of popularity following her show “Maryada". On September 22, this year, the actor turned 37. Let’s have a look at some important aspects of her life on this special occasion. Ridhi was born on September 22, 1984, in Delhi. She was a very good dancer and was part of the Shamak Davar Dance Institute. Interestingly, Ridhi had joined the industry as an assistant producer and not an actor.

Ridhi made her acting debut way back in 2007 with the show ‘Jhoome Jiya Re’, but her fame and recognition are often attributed to the show “Maryada".

Ridhi married Raqesh Bapat, her co-star from the same show and the two became one of the most famous couples in the television industry. The couple’s love story was talked about a lot everywhere including social media. Many of their fans considered them an ideal couple.

Then came the shocker — the separation. Besides the family and friends, their fans also had a tough time believing that a couple, so much in love, could split.

The couple had a beautiful wedding and had a great time in the first few years of the marriage. However, then the two had some differences and they decided to part ways in 2019, seven years of their marriage. The couple informed the media about their separation and added that they would always stay friends.

