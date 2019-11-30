Happy Birthday Ridley Scott: 5 Films by the Sci-fi Maverick

English filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott celebrates his birthday on November 30. Scott, who began his career in advertising, has gone on to create immensely visual films that range over a wide setting and periods of time. From the depiction of medieval world in Robin Hood to a time in the distant future, as depicted in Blade Runner, Scott's movies are almost always huge commercial and critical successes that have a cult fan following.

On the director's birthday, here’s looking at five cult films that he has made:

Alien (1979)

The film follows the crew of Nostromo, a spaceship who encounter a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial creature simply called the Alien. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effect and is often considered to be a classic in the genre and a cult film. In fact the success of Alien led to a number of films, novels as well as video games.

Blade Runner (1982)

Starring Harrison Ford, the film, which is loosely based on Philip K Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? is about a dystopian future in 2019 Los Angeles, where synthetic humans that have been created are made to work in space colonies. When a group escapes to Earth, a cop (Ford) agrees to hunt them down.

Gladiator (2000)

Starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, it is about a loyal general (Crowe) who is betrayed by the ambitions son of the Roman Emperor, who murders the ruler to seize the throne. Crowe is turned a slave and must rise in the ranks as a gladiator to avenge the murder of his family and the emperor. The film won five Academy Awards at the 73rd Academy Awards which included the Best Picture, Best Actor for Crowe, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects awards.

Prometheus (2012)

The film follows the crew of the spaceship Prometheus as they follow a star map they found in Scotland, seeking the origins of humanity. They arrive on a distant world only to discover a threat that could wipe out the entire human race. The

The Martian (2015)

Depicting an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind as well as the efforts being undertaken to rescue and bring him back to earth, the film stars Matt Damon. The film got seven nominations at the 88th Academy Awards.

